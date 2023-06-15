Black Mirror season 7: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following the big premiere this week on Netflix, is there a chance that you’re going to see a Black Mirror season 7? Or, is this the end of the franchise?

Well, let’s start things off here with the following: Nothing has been decided as of yet when it comes to another season. With that being said, though, we remain hopeful. Why? Well, there’s just no reason not to be! This is a show that continues to spellbind people and as long as Charlie Brooker wants to make more and people watch, there is a chance for another season.

Of course, the great thing with Black Mirror in particular is that there never has to be some sort of extreme hurry to bring it back on the air. Because the stories are not continuous, the show can go away for years until there are some interesting ideas. Or, it can come back as some sort of innovative one-off. The only real thing that is needed is for the show to take a look at society and figure out how to tell stories based on that.

One thing that definitely feels ripe for more of a focus moving forward is AI. This is something that Brooker has spoken about in the past, as he experimented with the technology before realizing that it really couldn’t write an episode of this show.

The best thing that you can do to get it renewed

Ultimately, that’s not some complicated thing to think about — it’s really just a function of making sure that people continue to watch, and not just one episode. The more people dive into every installment all over the world, the more likely it is that you are going to see more.

Honestly, we hope for many more years of this show. Sure, there are other anthologies out there, but none of them capture the brilliance on the same level.

