Black Mirror season 6 episode 1: Annie Murphy on church scene

There are so many different moments that stand out about Black Mirror season 6 episode 1. What’s one of the biggest? Let’s just say that it has to do with Annie Murphy, a church, and something that we’d prefer not to describe. It was incredibly gross, but it was intentional.

For more context, Murphy’s character of Joan opted to create an unsanitary environment in front of a whole congregation, largely as a way to get Salma Hayek to speak out against the “Joan is Awful” production on Streamberry. It was something so gross that she would never sign off on it — and, to a certain extent, she was correct. Yet, she couldn’t find a way to legally sue them, and that leads to the pivotal moments at the end of the episode.

So what there every any hesitation on Murphy’s part to act something like this out? As it turns out, not so much. Speaking to Variety, here is how the Schitt’s Creek alum answered the question:

No, no, no, there was absolutely no hesitation at any point about any of this. I got a call saying I got this offer. I didn’t hesitate. I didn’t care about what the role was or what the episode was. I just wanted to be a part of the show. It just kept ticking boxes, and then we got to that scene, and I was like, “Put me in! I want to do this!”

Hayek has also said that while that scene was certainly disgusting, she was eager to try and explore new parts of herself and sort of mock her own image a little. The end result was something brilliant; while everyone may have their own opinions about the best episodes of season 6, we tend to think that most have “Joan is Awful” at least in the top three.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

