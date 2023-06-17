And Just Like That season 2: Cynthia Nixon on Kim Cattrall cameo

In a mere matter of days, you are going to have a chance to see And Just Like That season 2 premiere on Max. We definitely know that there are a lot of big stories and things to look forward to and yet, much of the conversation is around Kim Cattrall.

So what is actually going on here? Well, let’s just say that this is a complicated question to answer, and for a number of reasons. We know that the actress is making a brief cameo as Samantha Jones in season 2. We also know that she shot said cameo separate from the rest of the cast and in secret.

So what does one of Cattrall’s one-time co-stars have to say about the appearance? Based on an interview with Vanity Fair, Cynthia Nixon at least knows what happened in the scene:

I read it in the script, but I haven’t seen any of the episodes.

Nixon was also asked about whether or not it felt weird to do the new show without Cattrall, or if the dynamic was “different.” She gave the most thorough answer she ever has on the subject:

This is not something that we speak about, really, but I will try and address it really briefly. Yes, it did feel very different. It felt very different also because we have these new amazing characters, and we’re older and our fictional children are now largely grown. Many things felt different. But the main thing that felt so great was that everybody who was there really wanted to be there. That’s just the bottom line. We all love each other, we love our show, we wanted to do more of it. And we all wanted to be there. So that makes an enormous difference, that you’re not walking around on eggshells with someone who’s unhappy for reasons that are hard to even understand what they are.

This isn’t the first time we have seen discourse out there about Cattrall or her time on Sex and the City — but in all honesty, this is probably a story we’ll never get full clarity on. We’re prepared for that, and we just hope season 2 of the spin-off is worth the wait.

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

