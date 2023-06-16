1923 season 2: Isabel May will return as narrator

While there may not be all that much known at present about 1923 season 2 on Paramount+, we can at least say this: We’re going to get to hear more of Isabel May’s words as Elsa Dutton.

As a part of a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter promoting the arrival of 1883 on the Paramount Network, the actress made it clear that as the franchise moves forward, she would still have a role narrating all of the prequels:

I always knew that I would narrate every iteration from then on. He told me that from the offset. At least that’s what [executive producer Taylor Sheridan] told me; that’s always been the plan. So I wasn’t surprised by it. I love saying Elsa words and I love getting to sink into her voice. It’s a luxury. It’s an interesting process. I had zero experience working in a booth like that and to learn how to be intimate in a sound booth; he always said it’s like she’s whispering in your ear. It needs to feel close and special and intimate, so the audience feels as though she’s talking just to them. And I think we achieved that, so it’s nice to continue that on.

There has always been a part of us that finds it rather interesting that we are effectively hearing from a “ghost” Elsa Dutton as a part of this story. However, at the same time we give Sheridan a lot of credit for finding a way to still make it all feel natural. Elsa, after all, died at the end of 1883, and we even learned during the first 1923 that a lot of tragedy befell multiple other members of her family. Yet, there are still survivors, and they keep pushing along.

Unfortunately, we do know that it will be waiting for a while before we see season 2 on the air — heck, we could be stuck waiting un 2024 to see something more.

