iCarly season 3 episode 5 spoilers: A deep fake?

As we prepare to see iCarly season 3 episode 5 on Paramount+ this coming week, it may feel easy to assume that this episode is going to be themed more around Carly and Freddie’s relationship after what just happened. They are now a public couple — isn’t that excited?

Well, what is actually interesting at this point is that the show is going to be moving in a slightly different direction here with “iFaked It,” a story that seems to be mostly geared around something in deep fakes that are quite the menace to a lot of people out there in real life. This does represent the comedy getting somewhat topical, especially with something that can be rather dangerous depending on how it is used.

To get some more information on this, go ahead and check out the iCarly season 3 episode 5 synopsis below:

Carly discovers that she is the victim of a Deep Fake, which has the internet convinced that she has endorsed a viral food product that is making Seattle residents sick.

If you are Carly, how do you make sure that people are buying what you are selling in this particular moment? We’d argue that it is not the easiest thing in the world todo. There is always just a natural proclivity to believe what you are seeing with your own eyes, even though we are starting to live in a world here where that is changing more and more with each passing day.

Do we think that Miranda Cosgrove’s character is going to find a way to figure this out? More than likely! The important thing to remember here is that tonally, this is not a show meant to depress anyone. At the end of the day, we do really think that the producers want you to walk away from this feeling okay.

