Imperfect Women season 1 episode 8 spoilers: The big finale

As we look to see Imperfect Women season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV next week, there is quite a bit to look forward to. After all, the finale is right around the corner!

First and foremost, is “The Bridge” going to be the total end of the story? Well, what is interesting here is that for now, the streaming service is calling this a “season finale.” By virtue of that, it does appear as though they are leaving the door open for something more … though it remains to be clear just what that would look like. We do hope that at the very least, the story to come is going to offer some closure on some of the characters we’ve already come to know. Why would we want anything else at this point? It has already been a fascinating, complicated journey with some enormous twists and turns along the way. Is there a chance that the biggest is still to come? Let’s just say that in theory, you could argue that it is certainly possible.

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To get a few more updates now on the journey ahead, check out the Imperfect Women season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

As new information emerges, Mary and Eleanor risk it all to expose the truth and find closure.

Does this hint that everyone will have an imperfect ending? That’s one of the things that at least for now, we do have to entertain. Exposure can at times come at a cost, but what Mary and Eleanor are looking at here could be a sacrifice worth making.

If we had to make some sort of prediction heading into the finale here, it is simply this: The story will get to the end of the source material. As for whether or not there is a way to continue it, we’ll just have to wait and see…

What do you most want to see moving into Imperfect Women season 1 episode 8?

How do you think the story will end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

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