Top Chef: Carolinas episode 8 preview: Restaurant Wars

As we get prepared for Top Chef: Carolinas episode 8 on Bravo, there is one major question that we have to think about: How will Restaurant Wars work?

After all, the upcoming version of the classic challenge is suddenly imbalanced due to the sheer number of chefs left. Jenn’s elimination happening when it did made things difficult, as did Justin opting to leave alongside her. This means that there are only seven people left for a competition that is meant to be split between two even teams … so what is going to happen here?

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We already know thanks to the end of this past episode that Restaurant Wars is going to have at least one tease that is somewhat different from what we’ve seen before: There is going to be a takeout counter. That means that the chefs are going to have to balance more than ever, and the preview for what lies ahead suggests that the judges are going to be left waiting for at least 40 minutes at one of the two restaurants. Does this mean that they have suddenly bit off more than they can chew?

Well, here is the other problem now…

It seems that the team with a long wait may still (somehow) manage to recover to a certain extent. The judges note in the preview that the back-and-forth is extremely close, which means that it may be hard for them to send anyone home.

Given how much Restaurant Wars has a tendency to send really great chefs out of the competition, we do wonder if this will be the end for the Brandon / Jonathan storyline. The two have done really well for themselves, but it seems like a little bit of family conflict is going to happen right in the midst of this challenge.

What do you most want to see moving into Top Chef: Carolinas episode 8 when it arrives?

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