iCarly season 3 episode 5 spoilers: Carly, Freddie’s next move

Next week on iCarly season 3 episode 5, you are going to have a chance to see another story that could mark a significant evolution.

So what are we looking at here? Well, let’s go ahead and make it clear: Not only are Carly and Freddie now a couple, but everyone knows! All of the pieces fell properly into place following the events of episode 4, when the livestream was left on by mistake. This means that they have to prepare for what is an entirely new era of their lives.

On the surface, it actually appears as though they are handling all of this new-found pressure reasonably well. Most of the public reaction to them so far has been great, but there are some more questions. What happens when the public becomes even more obsessed about the two of you? This is a world where people love to have overly invasive relationships with people they love, especially when it comes to people they love on the internet. They are going to think, for better or worse, that they are an active part of your life. That can get tough!

In general, though, we do think that we will see Freddie and Carly check off some more valuable moments in their relationship; odds are, the show is not breaking them up.

As a matter of fact, we instead tend to think that the writers are going to try to give us every single thing that we’ve been wanting from this show for a rather long time. There is no guarantee that there is going to be a season 4. With that in mind, we imagine that the writers too a chance to live in the moment and as a result of that, give us a lot of great, memorable installments the rest of the way. (Odds are, we won’t hear about a possible season 4 for quite some time.

(Photo: Paramount+.)

