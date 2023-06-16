Black Mirror season 6 episode 4: The big ‘Mazey Day’ twist…

We knew that Black Mirror season 6 episode 4 was going to be one all about celebrity culture just from the poster alone. However, “Mazey Day” veered far off rom our expectations close to the end, but was it in a particularly satisfying way?

It is true that a lot of stories out there in this world are commentaries on the current state of society, but it’s almost weird that this episode feels like it would have been better suited for season 1 than, say, where we are right now. Everything that this episode had to say about paparazzi posing huge threats to celebrities is a tale that has been out there for decades.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

Now, we get to the werewolf twist … or whatever else you want to call it. Mazey was chained up in rehab due to her impending transformation and when our main character Bo tried to help, she realized that nothing was quite as it seemed. Multitude photographers were killed, there was an elaborate chase scene and in the end, Bo killed Mazey herself after she, in wolf form, made it back to the diner.

Was this one of the more depressing endings of the season? We’d argue so, even amidst a field of other somewhat depressing stories. Mazey was really a victim in all of this in so many ways, and it was actually rather horrifying to see Bo snap one last picture of her before shooting her. She had been established as one of the “better” ones and yet, she still fell victim of the desire for a windfall.

While we do love a good monster-movie as much as the next person, the real problem with “Mazey Day” is simple: Did it make us think any differently about the subject matter? Regrettably, the cancer seems to be no.

Related – Get more news now on Black Mirror, including a potential season 7

What did you think about the overall events that we saw on Black Mirror season 6 episode 3?

Let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







