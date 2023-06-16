The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 spoilers: A hazmat suit?

If you were not aware already, we are very much excited to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 arrive on NBC in under a week. Once “Wormwood” is over, there are going to only be four episodes left! As a result of this we are expecting some big reveals and great surprises. Fingers crossed that one way or another, the show finds a way to not let us down.

Now, one thing that we can tell you based on some newly-released photos is that things are going to be pretty crazy here. As a matter of fact, we’re going to see one character wearing a hazmat suit here!

So who is this particular character? Look no further than Herbie, who is clearly fitting into his role in the Task Force quite nicely. The writers have done a good job of not just making this character into Aram 2.0, as they have allowed him to forge his own identity and also show more of what he has to offer as a character. He’s shown himself to have both a playful energy and a good rapport with Siya, and we may see more of that throughout this hour.

In general, though, we tend to think that the Task Force needs to spend at least a good chunk of this installment looking over their shoulder, and honestly for good reason. We know that Arthur Hudson is getting closer and closer to figuring things out when it comes to Reddington and the Task Force, to the point here where he has connected Dembe to James Spader’s character in the past. Now, he just has to build on these connections more in the present. Given that Herbie is also a Reddington associate, don’t you think there could be a problem that surfaces here at some point?

What are you most excited to see moving into The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 on NBC?

