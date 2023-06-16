The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 return date: End of the breaks?

Rest assured, The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 is going to be coming on NBC before too long — it’s just a pretty painful wait!

For those of you who were not aware, there is a pretty simple reason as to why the James Spader drama is not on the air tonight: Golf. The network has the US Open programmed across the board tonight, which ultimately means that we’re going to be waiting until June 22 to see what’s next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

So is this the final break for the show now? Well, we understand the questions based solely on what we’re getting tonight, but here is where we have the good news. This is the final hiatus for not just this season, but also the remainder of the series. The plan is for the show to go weekly every week until we get the big, epic two-hour finale on July 13. That’s where we are going to have a chance to hopefully get some closure about the Raymond Reddington arc.

One of the things that we do hope to see over time is a pretty hefty campaign from NBC that actually does celebrate the show and its legacy. We’re not sure that we are going to get it, but don’t the cast and crew deserve that?

Just think about it this way at present: There was a time when The Blacklist was one of the biggest shows the network had, and it helped them out at a time when there was less One Chicago and when they were still finding a place following a slower period. This is a show that has earned its metaphorical flowers, so isn’t it time to receive them? At the very least, we like to think so.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Blacklist now, including other details on the future

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 10 episode 18 on NBC?

Are you sad to be waiting a while for it? Let us know right now in the comments, and also come back for other updates in due time.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







