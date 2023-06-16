FROM season 2 episode 9 spoilers: What will Jim do?

As some of you out there are well aware at this point, we are going to have a chance to see FROM season 2 episode 9 on MGM+ this weekend. Are you excited? Well, rest assured that we are!

As we do prepare ourselves to see this episode, let’s make one thing rather clear — Jim could be front and center for a lot of different things, and for good reason. Just think about it like this: He’s been going on for a while about the whole idea that everything out in the town is the result of some sort of experiment. He seemed to recruit Randall to his cause, and that was when Randall decided to go completely rogue and cause an absolute enormous amount of chaos. He decided to tie Donna to a tree, thinking that she could be some sort of a mole!

So is this really the case for this character? Well, we’re going to have to wait and see on that until this weekend, but we think Jim is going to face some big decisions.

Think about it like this for a moment — he’s more than likely realized already that it was a pretty terrible mistake to link up with Randall. He didn’t know just how far off the deep end the guy could eventually get but now, he’s figured that out and really, there’s no turning back on that. He will have to figure out how he wants to handle this and beyond just that, if there’s any way to help Donna.

Or, let’s get super-crazy here and ponder about something else: What if Randall kills Donna? There is a scenario here where Randall’s actions reflect so poorly on Jim that all of a sudden, he may put him in a spot where things have happened that he cannot walk back.

What do you think we are going to see Jim do entering FROM season 2 episode 9?

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

