FROM season 2 episode 9 theory: The end for Randall?

In just a few days we are finally going to see FROM season 2 episode 9 on MGM+ — and it’s clear that this one is going to be big. All things considered, how can it not be?

First and foremost, let’s remind you a little bit of how the most-recent episode of the series ended. Randall decided that he needed to take matters into his own hands when it comes to getting answers about what’s going on … and that meant tying up Donna in the forest. He suspects that there is something off about her, and he isn’t willing to entertain anything here (clearly) other than some of the craziest thoughts possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

Now, we don’t exactly think that Randall’s ideas are going to go over well with anyone else, especially Jim, who may feel like he’s started to create his own monster here. Now, we absolutely think that Jim wanted to find himself an ally out there in the wilderness, but the last thing he probably thought was that finding an ally was going to somehow equate to finding this ally and a lot of the chaos that came with that.

With all of this in mind, we really would not be all that shocked if moving forward, we ended up seeing something happen to Randall — in other words, the sort of thing that would get him off the map entirely. If he proves to be too big of a danger to the rest of the group, would they take him out? Well, let’s just say crazier things have happened.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FROM right away

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 9?

Do you think that this is going to be the end of things for Randall? If you’ve got some thoughts or expectations, we want to hear them below! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates coming your way in due time.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







