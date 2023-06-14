FROM season 2 episode 9: Is there any hope for Donna?

For those who are not currently aware, FROM season 2 episode 9 is coming to MGM+ this weekend and this one has potential to be next-level. After all, consider the stakes here for a moment! This is the penultimate episode of the season and coming into it, we’ve been left off on a pretty great cliffhanger.

After all, is Donna going to be okay? Randall has her tied up in the forest, a part of his brand-new and super-extreme plot to prove that this is an some extreme experiment and that she may be some sort of a mole. Of course, the writers are out to rattle our cages and make us think that something terrible could be happening here. Of course, we feel pretty confident in saying that nobody out there wants this character to die. However, there is something to be said for keeping all of us in suspense — the vast majority of the time, this is something that the powers-that-be always want!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

So what can we share with everyone right now? Go ahead and think of it as both good and bad news at the same time. The folks at MGM+ have released some images for this weekend’s episode, and the good news is that in one of them, you can clearly see that Donna is free and no longer tied up. However, she is seemingly still out in the woods at night, and there are several photos showing the monsters. Does this mean that she now has to survive an attack?

What we’re trying to say here is rather simple: There is no guarantee that everyone makes it out of this situation still in one piece. Jim and Randall could still be out there with her! With us being so close to the finale at this point, we also tend to think that the intensity is only going to escalate from here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FROM and what lies ahead

What do you think could happen with FROM over the course of season 2 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for other updates in due time.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







