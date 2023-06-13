FROM season 2 episode 9: Who could save Donna?

This weekend is going to bring us FROM season 2 episode 9 and for now, don’t all eyes have to be on Donna? It certainly feels that way. Just think about how episode 8 ended, and how there is now this new-found sense of peril for her as Randall has her all tied up.

We still are pretty hopeful that someone is going to be able to rescue her. The question here, of course, is just who that said someone will be. Is there a leading candidate amidst the pack?

It goes without saying, but it is probably going to be Jim who is able to help Donna out here. After all, there are not a lot of people who are nearby! He may have ran with his whole idea that the residents are a part of some experiment, but he certainly never thought that Randall would go off the deep end like this!

Is there a chance that someone else stumbles out there? In theory, sure, but we tend to think that if it is not Jim who saves Donna, then we are looking a little bit more here at a situation in which the character saves herself. There is a good case to be made for that, at the very least based on what we have seen her do over the past couple of seasons. It won’t be easy given her predicament, but isn’t she resourceful?

If there is one person to worry a little bit more about right now, ironically, isn’t it Randall? We don’t think that anyone is going to take too kindly to some of what he’s doing and at this point, we would honestly be surprised if he makes it through the end of this season.

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 9?

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

