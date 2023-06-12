FROM season 2 episode 9 promo: Tabitha and the lighthouse

What’s going to be coming up over the course of FROM season 2 episode 9 on MGM+? If you have questions about that, let’s make it clear: We more than understand.

As we prepare for this all-important episode, it feels like one of the most important stories to be addressed will be the grand mystery of the lighthouse. It disappeared for a while as a thing of importance through season 2 but thanks to Victor’s drawings, it is very much back.

In the promo that aired last night for what lies ahead, we saw Tabitha very much ruminating about this lighthouse and what it may actually mean. Are the children who were seemingly locked there asking for help? Is there some sort of journey that is coming up? We do love that there are so many questions that could be at least further explored there. This is a place that has ties dating back to Victor’s mom, and we do think it is somehow connected to the larger mystery.

After all, you should also go ahead and remember this: Historically, lighthouses are thought about as a symbol of hope or a guiding light. While we don’t think we should necessarily attach familiar symbology to just about everything in the town, isn’t there a case to be made for something interesting here? At the very least, we like to think so, and it is clearly a part of the mythology for a reason. We don’t think this is just some big, red herring — there is only so much space in these episodes. Everything has to harbor some level of significance, right?

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

