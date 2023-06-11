FROM season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Will Donna survive?

As we get ourselves prepared to see FROM season 2 episode 9 on MGM+ next week, there’s obviously a lot we’re left to discuss. Take, for starters, the fate of Donna after that huge cliffhanger ending.

Based solely on what we saw in the closing minutes of episode 8, Randall has Donna tied up in the forest. He doesn’t trust her, and he seems to think that one of the best uses of his time is using her as a sort of bait. He wants to learn his own truth about the monsters, and we tend to think that he is the best example out there of how everyone seems to have their own interpretations of who the monsters are and what they are bringing to the table here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

So is there a chance that Donna actually makes it out of this okay? It may be crazy to admit, but we are actually pretty optimistic that she is going to be okay. For starters, we don’t tend to think that Jim is going to just be a-okay about what is going on here. Why in the world would he think that this is a smart idea? Also, Donna is one of the more important characters in town, at least to us — she is one of those characters who actually makes the community feel more like a town.

If we had to make some sort of larger theory here for episode 9, it is that Randall is the one who bites the dust. After all, can’t you argue that he is flying a little too close to the sun and, as a result of that, is going to face some serious consequences to his actions? That is, at least, what we are prepared for.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to FROM right now, including other episode 9 details

What do you most want to see moving into FROM season 2 episode 9?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for even more updates as we move forward.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







