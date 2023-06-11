FROM season 2 episode 9 spoilers: ‘Ball of Magic Fire’

Next weekend on MGM+, you are going to have a chance to see FROM season 2 episode 9 arrive. So what can we say about it right now? Well, for starters, there are a few things potentially worth of some excitement and/or fear.

Should we start by pointing out both the obvious and rather-bad news that this is the penultimate story of the season? There is almost no way of getting around that! Whatever happens here is almost certainly going to carry over directly into the finale, and that could be even more peril for some of these characters. Remember here that Randall’s also got Donna tied up, and it still remains to be seen what Boyd is going to try to do with the information he’s now got about Smiley.

To get a few more details right now, be sure to check out the full FROM season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

Panic spreads through town as the residents face a chilling new threat to their survival; Jim realizes the magnitude of the mistake he made by enlisting Randall in his cause.

Now, here is the question that Jim has to think a lot about — is there any way for him to undo what has been done already? This is not going to be an easy thing for him to figure out and yet, we imagine him trying his best to do just that. We anticipate that his decisions here will carry over to the finale and honestly, we wouldn’t be surprised if he tries to stop Randall by whatever means necessary. If he is willing to go this rogue at any given moment, who knows what else he could do moving forward? It is a really dangerous proposition and it has to be thought about extensively.

