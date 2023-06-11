FROM season 2 episode 8: Did Smiley’s body burn?

There are a lot of different things worth discussing in regards to FROM season 2 episode 8, but why not discuss Smiley’s body for a moment?

To be specific here, we do want to do it through the lens of a particularly fascinating decision that was made, largely in part of what Donna wanted. Smiley’s body has now been incinerated, and this is a choice that could hold a lot of interesting consequences.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more FROM videos!

From one vantage point, you can argue that there was a good, pseudo-supernatural case to be made for this. After all the mysteries surrounding these monsters (and also those cicadas!), do you really want to leave the possibility out there that something weird or terrible could happen? There is a legitimate case for action on the basis of that alone.

However, is it really smart to get rid of something that also could be a source for valuable, scientific evidence? Well, there are certainly a lot of arguments that you could make there at the same exact time! One of the great things about FROM as a series is the opportunity it presents to really look at an argument from multiple perspectives, and there were a lot of cases to be made here on a number of different fronts. In the end, though, there’s no real walking back burning the body … and we know that there could be some suspicions around Donna. If nothing else, clearly Randall has some based on what happened at the conclusion of the episode!

For now, we’re just curious what else is going to be done when it comes to the monsters, the bullets, and a potential plan to take them out later this season. We’re sure that Boyd isn’t going to just want things to remain as they are forever … but how much does the community really even know? There are certainly questions to be had there.

Related – Check out more news on FROM, including discussion on what lies ahead

What did you think about the overall events FROM season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to let us know in the comments. Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional updates.

(Photo: MGM+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







