City on Fire season 1 episode 8 (finale): Did Sam wake up?

Now that we’ve had a chance to see City on Fire season 1 episode 8 from start to finish, was there a good sense of closure throughout?

Well, for the time being we’ll say that the answer to this is complicated — at least reasonably so. We do think that a number of storylines are wrapped up, and we are pleased to say that Sam did wake up close to the end and was able to recognize those around her. Given where things were not that long beforehand, it feels pretty darn easy to say that things could have easily been so much worse. All things considered, she should be lucky that this didn’t happen.

Within the closing minutes, there was no major cliffhanger, at least when you think about how so much of the finale was defined by a blackout. We do think that this was satisfying enough … and we can at least envision there being room for something more a little later on in the future.

As for not we’re going to get more, that is 100% a totally different story. City on Fire, despite having a well-known production team behind the scenes, faces a somewhat-murky future due to a real lack of promotion or buzz. We do think that it got somewhat lost in the TV logjam of the past month and a half. When you think about this, we really do think that the best hope for a show like this is that a lot of people do have a chance to check it out over the weeks and months ahead. This is where things are really going to be based more on word of mouth — can viewers themselves step up where the promotion did not? Time will tell.

Related – Get some other news now regarding City on Fire, including the chance for a season 2 down the road here

What did you think overall about the events of the City on Fire season 1 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







