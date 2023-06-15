City on Fire season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following the big finale today on Apple TV+, what are the chances that we get a City on Fire season 2 renewal in the near future? Is there a case for some optimism here?

First and foremost, we should make the following clear: Nothing has been decided yet on the subject of the future. With that being said, there is a reason to have at least a certain amount of optimism here! The finale on the streaming service today is being billed as the end of the season as opposed to the end of the series. So long as this remains the case, there is a certain measure of hope.

Now, the real question here becomes what Apple TV+ is thinking about right now, and just how much hope we should have in the future. Why wouldn’t we want to get something more here? The producing team here of Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage have such a history of long-form television thanks to Gossip Girl and then also The OC. They know how to build up quality stories for an interesting cast. We’re almost sure, with this in mind, that they may have some ideas already for the future.

What’s the big problem here? Well, that is rather simple: Having to sit around to get some of them, since a possible season 2 is a long ways off. The writers’ strike is going to delay any sort of creative planning, and even after that, the show will still have to film and eventually air.

What we are trying to say in the interim is rather simple: If you want to see another season, be sure to tell your friends to check out City on Fire. There is a lot of potential here, but the problem is that there is also SO much television. It can be rather hard to stand out from the pack.

