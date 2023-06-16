Silo season 1 episode 9 spoilers: Is Juliette still alive?

As we get into Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+, there is without a doubt so much cool stuff to be excited about. Also, there are reasons to be terribly afraid.

With that in mind, let’s go ahead and put the focus on Juliette here for a moment: Is this character actually still alive? After that cliffhanger, it does very much still feel as though all bets are off.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SILO videos!

Now, in terms of physics alone, it does feel like there are a TON of reasons to be concerned for Rebecca Ferguson’s character. Just think about it like this: How is she going to land or grab onto some sort of railing without breaking something? So many other people have seemingly died from falling off the Silo; is she going to be the latest on the list?

The only thing that Juliette probably has going for her at the moment is that she’s proven herself to be pretty athletic; also, this show has killed off enough people already! We do think that she’s going to find a way to pull through here but at the same time, there are going to be a ton of other questions. Take, for starters, if someone is going to help her collect more information. It is pretty hard to imagine that she’s going to be able to roam freely anymore now that both Sims and Bernard want her to be gone for good.

Where Billings comes into play at this point

We know that for a lot of the season, this is a guy who has done whatever he can to tow the line. After all, the last thing that he wants is to put himself in a position where he dies and leaves his family alone.

Yet, we’re at a point where the character has to figure out exactly where he wants to side, and we think that his conscience is going to take over. We think that he will do his best to help Juliette out … but what could the consequences be for this?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Silo now, including other talk on episode 9, including the full synopsis

What do you think we are going to see as we move into Silo season 1 episode 9 on Apple TV+?

Sound off right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







