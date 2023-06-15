Dark Winds season 2 premiere date, new details revealed!

If you have been waiting for a long time to see Dark Winds season 2 premiere on AMC, today we finally come with great news!

The network has now officially revealed that on Sunday, July 30 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, you are going to see the adaptation starring Zach McClarnon back on the air. There will be another big Leaphorn and Chee story coming up, one that should prove to be both similar and also different from what we’ve seen in the past. We know that it has been a big priority already to tell Native American stories that are profound and different from the typical mold, and we are sure that this will continue to be the case here.

Do you want to get at least a few more specifics all about what you can expect to see? Then we suggest that you check out the full Dark Winds season 2 logline below:

This season, Lt. Joe Leaphorn (McClarnon), reunites with Jim Chee (Gordon), his former deputy turned private eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the high desert of Navajo Country chasing a killer who’s turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn’s moral and professional code. With the help of Sgt. Manuelito (Matten) and Valencia County Sheriff Gordo Sena (Martinez), Leaphorn and Chee must thwart their would-be assassin and restore balance not only to their own lives, but to the reservation that depends on them.

The one unfortunate thing about season 2

Like what we’ve seen in the past, you are not going to be seeing a lot of this show over the course of the summer. There are only six episodes, which means that we’ll be saying goodbye to the show (at least for now) shortly after we are saying hello.

