Black Mirror season 6 episode 2 delivers Davis, Pia twist

We will admit that we entered Black Mirror season 6 episode 2 with some tremendously high expectations. How could we not? “Loch Henry” was following up the incredible “Joan Is Awful,” and with its incredible setting and true-crime themes, we were hoping for something that was really innovative for the genre.

So what did we see instead? Well, a case of the week plot that could have been on almost any dark procedural.

The story started off here in an interesting enough place, as we saw filmmakers Davis and Pia do their best to investigate a famed Scottish killer — one that was seemingly responsible for shooting his dad in the shoulder, which eventually led to his death. What did they discover? Well, that both of Davis’ parents were involved in the killings! Not only that, but they had tapes documenting much of it. Pia eventually dies, and while Davis ends up winning a BAFTA for the final product, he is left rather soulless as everyone comments on the project as a piece of entertainment.

We do understand what Charlie Brooker is getting at here, as “Loch Henry” is meant to be commentary on how desensitized all of us are to true crime and the plight of some of the victims. It may even be a stab at Netflix itself, which received a great deal of criticism for what we saw in Dahmer when that first premiered.

As an episode of this show…

Well, it just didn’t feel enough like Black Mirror. The message may have been important, but the twist with Davis’ parents is probably one that most people out there saw coming a mile away. We don’t think it is unfair to want something more out of this project. Why wouldn’t we?

What did you think about the overall story of Black Mirror season 6 episode 2, including the central twist?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

