Is Law & Order new tonight on NBC? To go along with this, are you also going to see the spin-offs in SVU and Organized Crime?

Well, as per usual, we do find ourselves intrigued in whatever the future will hold here … but this is where we have the bad news. There are no episodes across the franchise tonight and as a result of that, we have to continue onward amidst this indefinite wait.

As we move forward into the fall, we should note that it is less and less likely that these shows are going to be on as previous announcements. (Technically, Law & Order: Organized Crime was not meant to premiere until midseason regardless.) The writers’ strike is ongoing, and we still don’t see an end in sight for it over the next couple of weeks. It would take a surprise restarting of the negotiations and as of this writing, we have not heard all that much about that.

If there is some sort of good news that we can share right now, it is that a Canadian, Toronto-set version of the Criminal Intent part of the franchise is currently slated to come on at some point during this upcoming season on City TV. Is it eventually going to come to America? Nothing has been confirmed as of right now, but we would be shocked if at the very least, it does not air over on Peacock. This is just another way for the universe to expand.

In the near future…

Well, let’s just say that we are expecting for some sort of revised schedule to be released, one that allows us a better chance to learn more about what NBC is planning for at least the near future.

