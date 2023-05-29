Law & Order season 23: Could Vincent D’Onofrio appear?

We know that we have a long time to wait until Law & Order season 23 eventually comes out, but that won’t stop us from raising questions! Is there a real chance that we end up seeing Vincent D’Onofrio turn up at some point down the road?

For those of you who are not aware, the Daredevil actor was a huge part of the spin-off Law & Order: Criminal Intent for many years as Detective Robert “Bobby” Goren. There are a lot of people who love that show dearly, and any return for characters from the past would be welcome.

Perhaps most importantly, though, D’Onofrio himself is more than open to the possibility. Speaking on the subject while at ICCCon (per ComicBook.com), here is some of what the actor had to say:

“That’s a question for Dick Wolf … But c’mon, what am I, an idiot? It’s a great part. He’s a great–look, Dick, seven, eight, nine episodes would be great.”

Doing an arc of this length would have to be appealing for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that it would give him a real stake in the story while also keeping his schedule open for some other things. Of course, our ideal would be seeing Vincent come back down the road as Fisk across multiple projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the most notable ones is Daredevil: Born Again, which is already bringing back Charlie Cox from the original Netflix show. (Can we hope for some other cameos across the board from that part of the Marvel world? Let’s cross our fingers.)

Season 23 of Law & Order, meanwhile, will premiere at some point during the 2023-24 season. It is hard to specify further due to the writers’ strike.

Related – Be sure to get some other updates on Law & Order right now, including more talk about the future

Do you want to see any specific character from the franchise’s past turn up on Law & Order season 23?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates as we look more to the future.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







