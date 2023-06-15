Fear the Walking Dead season 8: Where is Victor Strand?

As we look at today’s Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode, it feels fair to ask one big question above all others here: Where is Victor Strand? What is going to happen with this guy?

Well, first and foremost, we should note that Colman Domingo is still a part of the show moving forward, and you are going to have a chance to see Strand again at some point on the show moving forward. It’s really just a question of when and how.

If we had to come up with some sort of theory here as to what’s going on with Strand, it’s rather simple: The producers are saving him for some sort of huge reveal moving into the second part of this season. We also tend to think that they want the character to spend some time with Madison, which also makes all the sense in the world with their history.

With Morgan (pictured above) now gone, don’t be surprised if the remainder of the series is rather Strand-heavy. We almost need that to be the case when you consider that he is one of the few through-lines left through the entirety of the show. It remains to be seen, after all, if Alicia will be coming back at some point.

No matter what happens…

Let’s hope that there is some sort of proper conclusion to this story, which has been on the air for an extremely long period of time. It is hard to come up with something that could tie together every loose end out there, mostly because we have seen so many different characters and iterations over time here. Still, don’t you at least have to try? At the end of the day, it still feels like that is important.

