Is Lennie James leaving Fear the Walking Dead, Morgan Jones?

Is Lennie James leaving Fear the Walking Dead following the events of season 8 episode 6? Are we really done with Morgan Jones?

Well, let’s just say that this was about as emotional a story as we’ve had a chance to see for a rather long time here. After all, this was a chance to see Morgan go through a pretty powerful story, one that brought us back to his “Clear” days. At the end of that, though, we had a chance to see the character work towards peace again, and also find someone who was important to him at this point: Rick Grimes. He is on his way east, and we do tend to think that he will be a part of that upcoming limited series with Andrew Lincoln.

Now, we are also aware of the fact Madison is now seemingly leading PADRE, and that leads to a lot of questions as to what is coming in the second part of this season. There isn’t a big indication as to what this story will be.

For the time being, let’s just celebrate Lennie’s work on the show after the past several years. Morgan learned a lot about himself through Grace, through Mo, and through the entire arc that he’s gone through. We do at least understand the idea of giving him closure no, mostly because there are so many other characters in this world that we still need to have a spotlight on. We think that the second part of the final season could be geared a little more around them and honestly, it feels like high time.

Let’s just hope, in the end, that we have not seen the last of Morgan Jones…

Do you think we’ve reached the end of Lennie James on Fear the Walking Dead at the moment?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

