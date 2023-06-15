The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 spoilers: The major focus

We know that to some, one of the sad things about The Walking Dead: Dead City is the shorter episode count. After all, six episodes it not a lot of time to tell stories!

With that being said, there is one thing that we know already about what the producers are doing: They are working in order to ensure that the time they have is focused on a small but important group of characters. This is not going to be some repeat of what we saw with the flagship show where it felt like there were practically 50 characters a lot of the time. Suffice it to say, we are looking at a very different approach here.

So how does series star Jeffrey Dean Morgan describe it? Well, look at some of his comments (per Deadline) below, which come courtesy of a Tribeca event:

“It’s a big difference that, instead of having to service 25 characters (like The Walking Dead), we got to focus on the core of five: Maggie, Negan, The Croat, Armstrong and Ginny.”

There are some new faces in the mix here, but you better believe that they will all still be tied to either Negan or Maggie in some way. The biggest thing that we are excited to see right now is how the show ultimately evolves and does something different from what we’ve seen in the past. The setting could play heavily into this and at the end of the day, we just don’t want to see another same-old iteration of The Walking Dead where we have generic zombies or a story that moves far too slow for anyone’s liking.

