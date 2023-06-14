The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 1: A look ahead

Are you ready to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 1? In a matter of days, the series will arrive on AMC!

It probably goes without saying at this point, but we are certainly very excited to see what else will be coming! Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan are so used to playing Negan and Maggie, but never quite in this particular venue. We have a new setting in New York City, and we personally think that a lot of this show is really born out of one central question: What if these two characters have to keep finding a way to work together in unusual circumstances? It was one of the more interesting parts of the final season of the original show — why not keep that going?

While there isn’t too much we want to say about the six-episode series as of right now (why give anything away?), it does feel like the right time to hear more from the two leads! If you head over to the official Television Academy YouTube Channel, you can see Cohan and Morgan looking glammed-up and also talking all about their roles and what makes the show special.

Meanwhile, if you head over to Twitter you can get some more images all about the show — just in case you want a better sense of what makes it special. There are some new characters you are going to meet in addition to your long-term favorites, just to add a further sense of variety to the mix.

We expect a lot of action and drama throughout these upcoming episodes but above all else, we really just want to see a program that feels different from the rest of the universe! After all, there are so many zombie-related stories as it is.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

