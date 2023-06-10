The Walking Dead: Dead City: The season 1 schedule on AMC

Are you ready for the premiere of The Walking Dead: Dead City? Well, if you are watching on AMC, it is only a little over a week away!

We do think that this show has to be one of the most-anticipated the network has over the course of the year, but the irony here is that it’s only six episodes long. The story is going to have to move quickly as a result of that, and we do wonder if there will be an effort to order larger seasons in the event this is a success — which, at least for now, we expect it to be.

All things considered, though, the fairly-brief nature of the show is one of the reasons why some people may get on board with it. Let’s be honest for a moment: The flagship The Walking Dead went on a really long time and beyond just that, the final season was basically four times as long as this! It may be to Dead City’s advantage that you can dive in, enjoy the show, and then get to the other side. There will be an episode every week starting on June 18 (on AMC anyway), with the finale scheduled for July 23.

For those who have not heard the news already, the title for the first episode back is “Old Acquaintances.” Want to know more? Then go ahead and check out the premiere synopsis below:

Maggie finds Negan, and they travel to Manhattan; a marshal named Armstrong follows Negan; we meet a quiet young girl named Ginny.

How will the relationship between Maggie and Negan play out?

This is the thing that, at least for now, we are most excited for. They have a lot of understandable baggage, and we don’t expect them to get along. Instead, this show is about common ground, and you have to hope that they can at least figure that part of things out.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

