Black Mirror season 6 spoilers: Charlie Brooker on what’s ahead

Are you ready for the premiere of Black Mirror season 6 to be here? We certainly are; the hard part has been waiting for years.

So what will make these upcoming episodes different? Well, a part of it may surprise you — there is a little bit of comedy that is there over the course of these episodes.

Speaking in an interview with GQ about the upcoming season, executive producer Charlie Brooker made it clear that he “definitely approached this [upcoming] season thinking, ‘Whatever my assumptions are about Black Mirror, I’m going to throw them out and do something different.” Why did he incorporate more comedy? Well, a lot of it may be due to the dystopia that so many people feel like they are a part of already.

With that being said, Brooker also noted that there are some familiar Black Mirror elements that are present in this season, as well — if you love prior episodes, you will probably be thrilled with what lies ahead:

“I sort of circled back to some classically Black Mirror stories as well … So it’s not like it’s a bed of roses this season. They’re certainly some of the bleakest stories we’ve ever done.”

Ultimately, we don’t think that we need to know too much more than this. This is one of those few shows that is probably better the less you know going into each episode. There are so many insanely creative twists that we’ve seen over the years, whether you are thinking about the season 2 classic “White Bear” or the memorable “USS Callister” that drew a lot of attention thanks to Jesse Plemons and Cristin Milioti’s performances.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

