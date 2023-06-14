Gotham Knights season 2 fails to find new home after cancellation

For those who were hoping to see a Gotham Knights season 2 somewhere following the show’s cancellation at The CW, we have bad news.

Just two days after the series’ original network in The CW opted to pull the plug on the superhero show, the showrunners behind the scenes have come out and said that the season 1 finale later this month will in fact be it. Check out some of what James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash had to say via Twitter below:

“Since many of you have been asking about the possibility of Gotham Knights finding a new home, we wanted to let you know that, over the last few months, our producing partners at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Discovery had been working extremely hard to get the show picked up or possibly even moved to a new network … There is a great deal of love and support for GK at the studio, and at The CW as well. Unfortunately, despite all their efforts, The CW wasn’t able to renew the show, and the studio wasn’t able to find a new home for it.

“…[It] wasn’t for a lack of trying or a lack of enthusiasm. Even in a time of severe belt-tightening, the studio spent money and resources in the hope of continuing the show. And though they ultimately weren’t successful, their efforts deserve our gratitude.”

The important thing to remember here is that Gotham Knights, like so many other canceled shows, had a slim chance of landing elsewhere in the first place. There is just so much content out there and while shows getting saved generate a lot of headlines, they are still a rarity in the grand scheme of things.

This is not even the first canceled show to fail to land a home elsewhere; both Walker: Independence and The Winchesters suffered a similar fate.

