Gotham Knights canceled at The CW; no season 2 coming

As we prepare for the final episodes of Gotham Knights season 1 at The CW, we come bearing bad news: There won’t be a season 2.

Tonight, the network formally canceled the superhero series, which was in contention over the past few weeks despite some lower ratings than a number of the network’s other shows. In general, the CW under its new leadership is prioritizing cutting costs, and that meant for the second straight years a number of different cancellations. The argument for keeping Gotham Knights around was that it would be a cheaper alternative to Superman & Lois, and having the show set in Gotham City does enable you to bring in a lot of familiar characters here and there.

In the end, though, the network opted to keep Superman & Lois going, and it really did feel like it was going to be one or the other.

So is there a chance that a season 2 for Gotham Knights could happen somewhere else? We never say never in these sort of situations but at the same time, it’s not that easy to think of a tangible landing spot for it. The ratings are simply not strong enough for a lot of places to consider bringing it on board. The best candidate may be the Max streaming service, but does this really fit the long-term plan for the DC Studios team of James Gunn and Peter Safran?

Sadness for Supernatural alum

Remember how faithful The CW was to this show under old boss Mark Pedowitz? Well, this year we’ve seen Gotham Knights starring Misha Collins get canceled, while The Winchesters (executive-produced by Jensen Ackles) met the same fate. While Walker with Jared Padalecki is coming back, the prequel Walker: Independence (which he executive-produced) is not.

A lot of this, in the end, is proof of how a major change in network regimes can have a widespread effect — often, in ways that are more profound than anyone would realize.

