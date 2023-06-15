Mayans MC season 5 episode 5: EZ’s shocking kill

We don’t exactly think that it is some world-altering surprise that there was a huge, dramatic kill that took place on Mayans MC season 5 episode 5. Consider where we are in the show at this point!

With that being said, it is not the who behind the kill that matters perhaps as much as the how and the why. This happened at the center of the showdown between the Santo Padre Mayans and the San Bernardino Sons — in essence, a back and forth that has lasted for some time. EZ demanded a surrender but what Isaac decided instead wat that he wanted some retribution. He wanted a fight. This is what led to the showdown between JD Pardo’s character and Travis, who we are more inclined to just call “the big guy” based on how little we’ve seen that.

This was arguably one of biggest David vs. Goliath showdowns that we have seen since Oberyn and The Mountain faced off in Game of Thrones but on this particular occasion, we saw EZ actually come out victorious … while also brutally murdering Travis in front of all the witnesses. There have been times before that felt like a point of no return, but this proved that to be the case more than ever. He killed a guy, in cold blood, in front of several clubs.

Following all of that, EZ was met with cheers from most of the rest of the club, a brutal reminder of where many of them are at right now. It’s a hard thing to wrap your head around, and it also shows further the divide between him and Angel that is only going to expand from here.

Despite how brutal and violent this moment was, does anyone feel like the worst could still be coming?

What did you think about the events of Mayans MC season 5 episode 5?

How do you think the events of this episode change everything as we move forward? Be sure to sound off now in the comments and beyond that, come back for other updates.

