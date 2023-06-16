Silo season 1 episode 8: The big Bernard secret

We don’t think it comes as much of a surprise that Bernard knew something more than he let on over the course of Silo season 1. Even still, did you see that reveal coming in episode 8?

Basically, what we had a chance to see over the course of “Hanna” was Juliette get dangerously close to the truth and right when she thought she’d gotten what she wanted, the big twist entered the picture. Bernard and Sims had more going on together than it first appeared; he has known a lot of the Silo’s secrets, and he has also been fulling a lot of the strings. He is now the Mayor following the death of Jahns, and who knows just how long he could hold on to this position? It could be a spot of power that he holds for a long period of time depending on how things shake out.

The best thing that comes from this Bernard revelation that is 100% great is it gives Tim Robbins so much more to do as an actor, and it also sets the character up as a big power player in the weeks ahead. It remains to be seen just how much he is going to be able to pull strings and manipulate Juliette, but with her death, who knows what he can accomplish? (The cliffhanger at the end of the episode suggests that her life very much remains on the line.)

Of course, we think the next couple of episodes are going to give us a good chance to see a lot more of Bernard’s true motives — also, is there anyone else at the top of the food chain here? There are certainly a ton of questions for now, and not a lot of answers.

What did you think about the big Bernard reveal at the heart of Silo season 1 episode 8?

Go ahead and let us know all of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back for some other updates in due time.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

