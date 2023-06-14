Platonic season 1 episode 6: Did Will & Peyton break up?

Can we start by saying that Platonic season 1 episode 6 was consistently the funniest episode that we’ve had all season? The Seth Rogen – Rose Byrne comedy is quickly proving to be one of TV’s best, and it also serves as a reminder that even in the summer, some shows still are flying a little too under the radar.

In a way, the main focus of “The Big Two Six” was a story that could’ve been in any sitcom: Will (Rogen) realized that his 26-year old girlfriend Peyton was way too young for him, and he needed to find a way to end it. Everything was elevated mostly because of the writing, the performances, and even a really stellar soundtrack. You could get a sense of all the layers here.

Take, for starters, the big reason why Will didn’t tell Sylvia (Byrne) originally about the relationship: He was worried about the judgment that’d come with him dating someone so much younger. Then, he felt frustrated when Sylvia hired her as a babysitter and kept calling her “cute.” He didn’t want to hear the issues with their age difference even though they were right in front of him — and reinforced when Peyton and her friends did a crazy dance to “Starships” at the birthday party he threw at the bar. Once again, layers — and this whole situation was made even funnier by Sylvia’s terrible dancing and simple desire to be out of the house.

Rogen did a fantastic job in this episode of eventually bringing Will to a poignant place, one where he had to reconcile where he is in his life. He is worried about being alone, especially when so many people his age have more normal, “everyday” jobs.

There are so many, legitimate laugh-out-loud moments within episode 6; yet, there is a sense of longing. Even though these characters have a lot of life experience, have Will and Sylvia really figured out who they are? Are they going to be happy?

