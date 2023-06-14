America’s Got Talent: Alexandr Leshchenko has moving audition

Tonight’s America’s Got Talent delivered a lot of fantastic auditions — but Alexandr Leshchenko may behead and shoulders above the rest. We have seen some brilliant dance acts before; heck, we’ve also seen a lot that combine music and dance.

However, there was something about this Ukrainian performer that stood out — it was the quality of the music, the beauty of the technology, and also the fluidity of the whole routine. There was also a rawness to it where it didn’t feel overly rehearsed or even perfectly precise all the time. It reminded us of some of the performances from Kenichi Ebina where you could just allow yourself to get lost in the moment.

There are acts on this show sometimes where it is easy to get distracted, or want to do something else while they are up on stage performing. We didn’t feel a desire to look away once here during the entire routine, and that is the best compliment that we can give. This is something special, and we do think that there is a chance of this being a winning act. There’s so much emotion tied into the backstory here, where you have someone who has gone through so much and yet, still wants to bring other people joy.

Another component to this that we cannot overlook is rather simple: There are no other shows out there where we can see something like this and at the end of the day, that element of originality matters. We are always going to cheer on opportunities to see something different, no matter what form that it ultimately takes.

Of course, we may not see Alexandr again until the live shows and that’s okay! It gives him and his team a chance to think of something totally new.

