High Desert season 1 episode 8 (finale) spoilers: ‘I Need a Hero’

Next week on High Desert season 1 episode 8, everything ends. Or, at the very least everything is going to end for the time being. This is the finale!

So, what can we say about this particular installment right now? Well, there are a few different things, starting with the title here being “I Need a Hero.” There is a certain amount of irony in this, mostly because we’ve yet to see Peggy or anyone else begging for something like that. We do think that there will be a certain amount of closure for some of what we’ve seen all season long … but we wouldn’t be shocked if there is something still left for the future. One thing that is 100% worth noting right now is that this is being promoted as the season finale. That means that, at least for the time being, the folks at Apple TV+ are leaving the door open for something more.

Are you interested in getting a few more details now on the finale? Well, the streaming service is not giving away much! Nonetheless, you can check out the full High Desert season 1 episode 8 synopsis below:

The Gattchis attempt to seize control of the situation.

Well, is that actually going to happen? We’re not sure that “control” is a word that we would use when describing this show at all, given that such a high percentage of it has been about glorious chaos and honestly, we would not have it any other way. This is what makes the show so fun!

Also, let’s be honest here: There are a ton of other series out there about private investigators. This is one that is so much more interesting when it is working to do things that separate itself from the mold, both tonally and in terms of the story it brings to the table.

What do you most want to see moving into High Desert season 1 episode 8 on Apple TV+ next week?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates down the road.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







