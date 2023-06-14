America’s Got Talent: Alfie Andrew auditions to ‘Hold My Hand’

We know that kid singers have been really popular on America’s Got Talent over the years and tonight, that meant meeting Alfie Andrew. He is from the UK and despite only being twelve years ago, he has been singing for most of his life.

We’ll give the kid credit for coming out and trying a huge song in Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand.” It’s also not a song we’ve heard a lot on these sort of shows. We do think that he was nervous and you could hear that a little bit in his voice; yet, the talent is obviously here and that’s not something that you can ignore. Some of those big notes were really impressive.

So was he ready for the competition at this point? He could argue that he waited for another couple of years while he settles more into his voice, but so much of this stuff is about being in the right place at the right time. You don’t know if the opportunity is going to be there for you later on! With that in mind, the best thing that you can really do is take the metaphorical bull by the horns and get as much out of the competition that you can right now.

We tend to think that Alfie stands a really good chance now of being in the live shows and if he gets there, the simple question becomes rather simple: How can he continue to stand out from the pack? A part of that is going to come via him building up more confidence. Meanwhile, another part of it may be tied to whether or not he is able to deliver some more unique song choices. More than likely, it is a combination of all of these things!

