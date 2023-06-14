America’s Got Talent: Roland Abante delivers AMAZING audition

We entered tonight’s America’s Got Talent episode with some big expectations, mostly because the first two shows were so strong. Now, enter Roland Abante. He is an amazing singer who comes from really humble beginnings as a driver and a fisherman in the Philippines. He said that this was his dream, and we really hoped that he delivered something legendary.

So what did he choose to do with this performance? We expected on some level a big, emotional ballad, and we did get that courtesy of “When a Man Loves a Woman.” We’ve heard a lot of singers do this over the years, but there was something special here. There was a real sense of grit and soul. This is someone who has been through some stuff and understood how to communicate with people through his music.

We do think that that a lot of people out there are really going to connect with Roland, who seized his opportunity after finally getting a chance. He’s had some viral videos over the years, but never anything like this. Being on this show gives him more of a global brand, and we know that The Philippines has a really long a decorated history of supporting some of their own.

Beyond just the guy’s tremendous talent, can we also say that there was something just super-fun about his massive adoration of Simon Cowell? It’s so funny that he’s been thought of as this harsh guy when in reality, he hasn’t been that way in some time.

We do think that Roland will have a chance of making it far in this competition but as is often the case, a lot will depend here on song choice. He has to keep winning peopleover!

