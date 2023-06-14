Black Mirror season 6 episode 5 spoilers: A ‘Demon 79’ tease

By all accounts, it looks as though Black Mirror season 6 episode 5 is going to be the finale — even if it isn’t exactly some culmination. As so many of you know, this show tells individual stories every single time, which means that they all stand on their own to some extent.

Now, “Demon 79” should prove to be an interesting way to cap off this story, mostly because there is going to be a big moral dilemma at the end of everything. Let’s pose the following question right now: How far would you go to stop something terrible? Are you going to be willing to do some terrible things yourself? That seems to be what the writers are saying.

If you do want to get some more news all about the story to come, we suggest that you check out the full season 6 episode 5 synopsis below:

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster.

Based on some of what we’re seeing right now, we tend to think that a big part of this story is going to be all about a transformation — how far can someone go over the course of a single hour? If this is the last episode that you’re leaving viewers on, you do want to make sure that they have the biggest possible reveal. Either our jaw need to be on the ground at the end of this, or we are raising some sort of philosophical question that will leave us wondering about things for quite some time.

We know that there were some parts of season 5 that were polarizing for a lot of people out there. Yet, we remain curious about what season 6 could bring to the table! Here’s to hoping it lives up to the hype.

What do you most want to see as we move into Black Mirror season 6 episode 5?

