Black Mirror season 6 episode 1: ‘Joan is Awful’ details!

As we prepare for the Black Mirror season 6 premiere a little later this week, we are pleased to have a few new things to share along the way.

So what does this mean for the sake of today’s article? Well, it’s as simple as sharing the first details about “Joan is Awful,” the first episode that is a part of the upcoming batch of episodes. There is something that we’re very-much intrigued about with this one from the jump, and it is tied to seeing Annie Murphy and Salma Hayek play basically the same person: Joan, a seemingly normal person. There’s the real-life version, and then one in a Netflix-like world. This is the sort of unique, super-meta story that the Charlie Brooker series is known for.

Do you want to learn a little more about the Black Mirror premiere now? Then we suggest that you view the full synopsis for it now:

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life – in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

This entire episode could be fun on paper, but how often are you actually saying “fun” at the end of an episode of this show? That is something that we are thinking about right now, mostly through the lens of how this show really looks at the dark side of society.

Just on the surface level, one question that we are thinking about already with this episode is rather simple: How comfortable are we with technology knowing so much about all of us? This is a pretty delicate and tricky line that we all have to think about.

