Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4 spoilers: A horror film ahead?

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to see Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4. Want to learn more about it?

First and foremost, let’s start here with a reminder that “The Return of the Killer’s Hook” is the title for this episode — also, there is a horror film in town! It’s somewhat ironic given that this show has some horror-movie elements that it brings to the table week in and week out already. Now, you just get to see it in a whole new light — especially for Bess.

Are there going to be some fun, character-specific stuff in here? We absolutely think so. However, at the same exact time, some of the larger, season-long stories are going to progress. They almost have to when you consider that this is the final chapter for the show.

Below, you can check out the full Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4 synopsis with other insight all about the future:

BESS LANDS A ROLE IN A HORROR FILM SHOOTING IN HORSESHOE BAY – Nancy (Kennedy McMann) runs into an old friend who is in town directing a remake of a horror film called “Longhook,” where strange things are happening on set. She’s hoping that solving a new case will help get her out of her funk, and a worried Ryan (Riley Smith) offers to help Nancy since he is a self-proclaimed expert on the original version of the film. Meanwhile, Ace (Alex Saxon) helps Bess (Madison Jaizani) rehearse for her role as Victim #1 in the movie. Lastly, George (Leah Lewis) and Nick (Tunji Kasim) discover that they were both stood up for meetings by councilwoman, Brie, which gives them both an uneasy feeling. Pascal Verschooris directed the episode written by Jen Vestuto & Melissa Marlette Terrell (#404). Original airdate 6/21/2023.

At this point, we expect another couple of surprises within the story; how in the world can we not?

Related – Get a few more previews right now moving into the Nancy Drew series finale

What do you most want to see moving into Nancy Drew season 4 episode 4 on The CW next week?

Be sure to share some of your early thoughts and theories below! Once you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







