Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Season 7 episode 12 news

Is Riverdale new tonight on The CW? Are we going to have a chance to get into some more strange happenings in the town?

Based on what happened at the end of this past installment, we’re sure that a lot of people out there want nothing more than to see the next chapter of the story. Unfortunately, here is where the bad news comes more into play: There is nothing on the air tonight. Instead, we are going to be waiting for another seven days to see KJ Apa and the rest of the cast back.

What’s the reason for the break? We don’t really think that this is altogether complicated. Instead, you can just view this as the network does whatever it can to prolong some of its other programming for as long as they possibly can this summer. This is the final season and, of course, that’s only going to create more anticipation for the future.

So what can we do in order to set the stage for something more? Well, we suggest that you check out the two different Riverdale synopses below; after all, they set the stage somewhat for what lies ahead.

Season 7 episode 12, “After the Fall” – THE AFTERMATH – Archie (KJ Apa) and Reggie (Charles Melton) lean on each other as they prepare for their big basketball game against Stonewall Prep. Meanwhile, as they deal with ongoing issues with their parents, Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) decide to throw a slumber party with Kevin (Casey Cott) and Clay (guest star Karl Walcott). Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Madchen Amick and Drew Ray Tanner also star. Julia Bettencourt directed the episode written by Gigi Swift (#712). Original airdate 6/21/2023.

Season 7 episode 13, “The Crucible” – HIRAM LODGE (MARK CONSUELOS) ARRIVES IN RIVERDALE / MÄDCHEN AMICK DIRECTS – Panic ensues after Archie (KJ Apa) and the gang learn that Mrs. Thornton (guest star Frances Flanagan) is accused of being a communist. Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) father Clifford (guest star Barclay Hope) forces her to out gay students at Riverdale High or risk losing power over the Vixens. Meanwhile, Hiram’s (guest star Mark Consuelos) surprise arrival to town is quickly met with suspicion by Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) devises a plan to get around a boycott of comic books. Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan also star. Mädchen Amick directed the episode written by Janine Salinas Schoenberg & Will Ewing (#713). Original airdate 6/28/2023.

Of course, it feels like this is the right time to bring Hiram back — why wouldn’t we end up getting him for one more turn before this ends?

(Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

