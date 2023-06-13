Mayans MC season 5 episode 5: The fear of death

In just over 24 hours, you are going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 5 — and let’s just say that we’re worried. It’s hard not to be! Just consider for a moment what we saw at the end of episode 4 with EZ and the recordings.

At a certain point, everything with JD Pardo’s character is going to blown wide open — he can only tow the line for so long. This is something that we’re wondering about right now, but let’s make it clear: This is far from the only thing that we are actively thinking about. We don’t think EZ is dying, at least not yet. We wonder instead what the casualties are going to be between the Mayans and the Sons coming up as the war escalates.

Did we lose at least one reasonably-important character on the show last week? Sure, but more are going to be coming. That feels like a certainty at the moment, even if it’s not an easy thing to admit right now.

At this point, the only people we consider to be safe entering tomorrow night are (as mentioned) EZ plus Miguel, Angel, and Emily. There just still feels like a lot of stuff here that is unresolved, though we suppose you could argue that the point here is that there are a lot of things that do not get resolved in life. We just think that they are all being built up on a pretty epic collision course.

Don’t be shocked if episode 5 ends on a pretty brutal cliffhanger — or, if the Mayans start to fall apart at the seams even more than we have seen so far. At this point, a lot of this feels possible and some of the biggest, craziest stuff could be very much incoming.

