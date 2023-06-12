Mayans MC season 5: Is door still open for a spin-off?

At the moment, we remain very much excited to see the rest of Mayans MC season 5. With that being said, can we also look beyond that for a moment?

After all, at the end of the day there is a reason to think that more could be possible within this universe. Just remember for a moment that FX loves to do this sort of thing, and there is a reason why a spin-off to Snowfall is currently in some sort of development. Also, Justified is coming back after a long break with a new show of its own.

While nothing has been confirmed when it comes to a Mayans MC spin-off as of yet, the frontrunner here has to remain one all about the Broken Saints MC, at least based on what we have seen so far this season. They offer up the chance for the franchise to do something different, while also still staying somewhat true to their roots. It could be about the chapter that we’ve seen so far; or, you can argue that we move to another place similar to what happened following the end of Sons of Anarchy.

In general, we are keeping our eyes on a wide array of different possibilities still, being that we are so early into the season at the moment. Also, we do think that FX is probably themselves seeing how viewers react to the story that they are seeing. Because of the writers’ strike at present, it is not as though the network can really move forward on development for a number of different projects. With that in mind, they can take their time, see how viewers react to a number of different projects, and then see more in terms of where the franchise could go from here.

After all, it is also possible that there will be no spin-off here at all, and we have reached the end of the line.

