Black Mirror season 6 episode 4 spoilers: More to ‘Mazey Day’?

What is Black Mirror season 6 episode 4 going to be all about? We’ve know that the title here is “Mazey Day,” and that fame seems to be a big part of the story.

So what else is there to it? Let’s just say that this is fame through the lens of the paparazzi, and we still do think that there could be something else to this story beyond just that.

Want to get a little more insight all about what is coming? Then we suggest that you check out the full Black Mirror season 6 episode 4 synopsis below right now:

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

What’s interesting about this episode is, ultimately, just how much it sounds like another show. Let’s put it this way: How many other times have you seen a story over the years like this on a true-crime show? Yet, this is Black Mirror, a series that is often more geared around showcasing the rampant dangers of technology. It is not its style to really go in this sort of direction and yet, here we are.

For the record, the surprising nature of this story is one of the reasons why we are anticipating that there is going to be some sort of big twist at the midway point. Let’s just put it this way — how many other times have we seen that over the years?

Honestly, we hope that this is one of those episodes where its somewhat-mysterious nature ends up working in its favor. Let’s cross our fingers now and hope that it lives up to some of the hype.

Is there anything that you are most excited about when it comes to Black Mirror season 6 episode 4?

