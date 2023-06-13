Black Mirror season 6 episode 3: Aaron Paul in ‘Beyond the Sea’

In just a couple of days Black Mirror season 6 episode 3 is going to arrive on Netflix, and there are already rumors out there.

So what’s one that excites us personally? Well, that “Beyond the Sea” starring Aaron Paul could be tied to something from the show’s past. We’re excited mostly due to the presence of him and Kate Mara, but there are some other things to be excited about here. Think in terms of an alternate history, a shocking storyline, and also technology, one of the central themes at the heart of this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more BLACK MIRROR videos!

To get a few more details now all about what to expect, go ahead and check out the full Black Mirror season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Just from reading this alone, we do tend to think that this story will be heart-pounding. Beyond just that, we have another question we are wondering about. Just think in terms of what happens when this alternate history potentially collides with the real one?

How many episodes are there this season?

Well, only five. That may not feel like a lot but at the same time, we know that these episodes are all going to feel almost like movies in their own right. That means that Charlie Brooker had plenty of opportunities to dive into various subjects, and we can’t wait to see what is on the other side.

After all, if there is one thing that we know about this show, it is this: There is almost always a real tendency here to generate some pretty fascinating conversations after each episode wraps. Here’s to hoping that is the case once again here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Black Mirror, including details on the premiere

What currently excites you the most when it comes to Black Mirror season 6 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







