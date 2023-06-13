Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW, season 3 episode 12?

Is Superman & Lois new tonight on The CW? Are we going to have a chance to check out season 3 episode 12 in just a matter of hours?

At this point, we probably don’t have to tell you that we are at a pivotal point in the story. To be specific, there are only two episodes left and they are huge. Lex Luthor is about to make his presence felt in a really big way over the course of the show, and we are absolutely excited to see him face off with Clark. This is also a very different sort of Lex than we’ve seen before on the show, with The Walking Dead alum Michael Cudlitz coming on board.

If you’re interested in getting a few more details about both of these upcoming episodes, all you have to do is check out the Superman & Lois synopses below in all of their glory…

Season 3 episode 12, “Injustice” – MICHAEL CUDLITZ “THE WALKING DEAD” GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) clash with Jordan (Alex Garfin) over his carelessness around using his powers in public, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) struggles with Kyle’s (Erik Valdez) change in behavior at the firehouse. Meanwhile, Sarah (Inde Navarrette) grows frustrated with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) after she accidentally makes things more complicated with Jordan. And finally, after seventeen years behind bars, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz (“The Walking Dead” set to be released from prison. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Michael Narducci (#312). Original airdate 6/20/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 3 episode 13, “What Kills You Only Makes You Stronger” – SEASON FINALE – All of Smallville comes together to view a meteor shower, Lex Luthor (guest star Michael Cudlitz “The Walking Dead”) makes his move. Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#313). Original airdate 6/27/2023. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Is there going to be a cliffhanger after the finale?

For the time being, we do tend to think so … though at the same time, nothing is altogether guaranteed. We just hope that these episodes are a celebration of everything great we have seen with the series so far.

